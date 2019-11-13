Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur E. PRICE. View Sign Obituary

Art has finally reached the top of his mountain as he passed peacefully on Nov 7th in the arms of his wife Beverly. His journey was long fought without complaints and we feel relief that he is finally pain free. He leaves behind his wife Beverly of 56 years and his daughters Maureen (Dan), Bonnie (Scott), grand children Ryan (Ashley), Rebecca (Jereme) and Kimberley, great-grandchildren Kyra and Zachary.



Art was born in Kimberley BC and moved to Victoria at age 12. After graduating from Victoria High School, he had a long career at UVIC buildings and grounds department. During their retirement years, Art and Bev enjoyed many cruises and RVing down south. Camping with his family was very special to him.



Art was a kind person with a wickedly dry sense of humour, a man of few but insanely effective words. He loved his sports and just won his bet on the World Series but never did collect. He spent many hours doing crossword puzzles and looked forward to playing the slots, but most of all he truly loved his family.



His daughters would like to acknowledge the unconditional love and care that our amazing mom provided to our dad over the years.



The family would also like to thank his doctors, Dr. Yue, Dr. Svorkdal, Dr. Reid and Dr. Attwell, who indeed extended his life. The Community Health Care team, and the Hospice team who together gave us incredible support and compassion during his final days.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17 at 1:00 pm.



First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria, BC



If you feel so inclined, donations may be made to Victoria Hospice or simply take the time to create a cherished memory with your loved ones.

