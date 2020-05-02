Arthur Edward COLE
August 11, 1925 - April 07, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce that our loving father, husband, grandfather and uncle passed away. Predeceased by his wonderful wife Joyce and beautiful daughter JoAnn, he leaves his daughters: Jane (Nigel), Jenny (Ken) Robyn, grandchildren: Emily, Brody, Lauren and Sarah and his two nieces Gyna and Susan.

Dad was born in Halifax, Yorkshire and grew up in Manchester, England. He and mum immigrated to Canada in the mid 1960's. Dad was a podiatrist here in Victoria and Duncan for over 35 years. After retiring he travelled and lived abroad in Spain, Granada, and England however always coming back to Victoria. He was an avid tennis player, enjoyed travelling to the World Cup soccer and enjoyed painting and collage. Picasso was an artist he greatly admired.

"Others have seen what is and asked why... I have seen what could be and asked why not...

Picasso

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved