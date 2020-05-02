It is with great sadness that we announce that our loving father, husband, grandfather and uncle passed away. Predeceased by his wonderful wife Joyce and beautiful daughter JoAnn, he leaves his daughters: Jane (Nigel), Jenny (Ken) Robyn, grandchildren: Emily, Brody, Lauren and Sarah and his two nieces Gyna and Susan.



Dad was born in Halifax, Yorkshire and grew up in Manchester, England. He and mum immigrated to Canada in the mid 1960's. Dad was a podiatrist here in Victoria and Duncan for over 35 years. After retiring he travelled and lived abroad in Spain, Granada, and England however always coming back to Victoria. He was an avid tennis player, enjoyed travelling to the World Cup soccer and enjoyed painting and collage. Picasso was an artist he greatly admired.



"Others have seen what is and asked why... I have seen what could be and asked why not...



Picasso



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store