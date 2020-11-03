SMITH, Arthur Grove It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, godfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to all he knew, Arthur Grove Smith. Arthur passed suddenly at Comox Valley Hospital on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Arthur was born at Airthrey Castle, Bridge of Allan, Scotland. His childhood was spent in Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline and then Dundee, where he met his lifelong friend, Jack Robertson. Jack immigrated to Victoria in 1965 with his Mum (Jean), Dad (Jock), and sister (Kay). Following their marriage in 1970 and the birth of their son Mark in 1973, Pauline, Arthur and Mark followed the Robertsons to Vancouver Island in 1974. The Robertson Clan warmly embraced and adopted their new Smith family, and Arthur, Pauline and Mark appreciated being part of such a loving family. Arthur worked with the District of Saanich for over 30 years and retired in February 2006. He will be fondly remembered by his colleagues, especially in his role as Santa Claus. He worked with The Ministry of Children and Families for a few years until 2012, when Pauline joined him in retirement. They celebrated the beginning of their retirement years together with a three-month trip to Scotland, England, Paris and Spain. Along with Pauline, Arthur was a longtime member of Cedar Hill Golf Club, in Victoria, and then Sunnydale Golf Club in Courtenay. Both clubs chosen because of their friendly atmosphere. Arthur loved every minute he spent on the golf course, especially the many golf getaway holidays he enjoyed with friends tackling courses on Vancouver Island, and in Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Of course, the golf clubs always went along on the numerous Scottish holidays he enjoyed over the years. He was never happier than spending time with our Scottish family and friends, Belhaven beer in hand …Sticky Toffee Pudding on the agenda. Arthur was a loyal supporter of Dundee United Football Club and played soccer with the Victoria Cosmo Royals in the seventies. When son, Mark, began showing a shared love of the game, Arthur turned his talents to coaching youth. He coached at Gordon Head, Bays United and Lakehill. He had a natural affinity with children and youth. He enjoyed his involvement with junior golf at CHGC. He always had a great connection with people and kids loved him. He was an enthusiastic fan in the bleachers, and, enjoyed attending godson Tyler's ice hockey games and goddaughter Megan's baseball games. He quickly got to know all the players and all the spectators. Arthur embraced everything and everyone with energy and enthusiasm. The most precious and absolute joy of Arthur's life was grandson, Linden (James Edgett Smith). Arthur spent the last 6 years, with a smile on his face and his heart overflowing with joy. He leaves us with treasured memories of times spent with Linden, at Comox Marina, The Spit and Saratoga Beach. And, of Linden's 5th birthday, celebrated in 2019 with a trip to Scotland with family Mark, Tara, Grandma and "Pa", and all the Scottish family. The family wish to thank the caring and compassionate doctors and nurses at Comox Valley Hospital, and Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria. Special thanks to Doctor John Samphire, Thoracic surgeon and Doctor Doug Anderson, Comox Family doctor. We will come together with family and loved ones to celebrate Arthur's life here on Vancouver Island, and hopefully in Scotland at some future date. For now, we grieve the passing of a very bright light. Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store