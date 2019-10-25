Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR J. DE'ATH. View Sign Obituary

Art “AJ” De’Ath was born in Neepawa, Manitoba on August 1, 1933 and passed away on October 16, 2019. He grew up on a farm in the Neepawa area and joined the Navy at 20. When he was stationed out on the west coast Art realized he was a BCer born in Manitoba and made it his mission to get back to the coast upon his return to the prairies. In the meantime, self-employment in Winnipeg in the form of several businesses and adventures held his attention until he could make it back to the coast. One of his adventures was meeting and marrying his wife of 60 years, Carol, and having three children together. In 1981 he and Carol made it out to the coast where they owned and operated the Salmon River Inn in Sayward for 4 years. Following this he and Carol moved south to also own and operate the Vista Del Mar Motel for 6 years. After this he “semi” retired and returned to one of his true passions – curling. This was complemented with golfing and gardening in the off season. Art always liked to keep moving, which he did right up to his last days.



He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter (and son-in-law) and four siblings.



A celebration of life will be held at the Campbell River Legion on Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Campbell River legion (#137), would be appreciated.

Art “AJ” De’Ath was born in Neepawa, Manitoba on August 1, 1933 and passed away on October 16, 2019. He grew up on a farm in the Neepawa area and joined the Navy at 20. When he was stationed out on the west coast Art realized he was a BCer born in Manitoba and made it his mission to get back to the coast upon his return to the prairies. In the meantime, self-employment in Winnipeg in the form of several businesses and adventures held his attention until he could make it back to the coast. One of his adventures was meeting and marrying his wife of 60 years, Carol, and having three children together. In 1981 he and Carol made it out to the coast where they owned and operated the Salmon River Inn in Sayward for 4 years. Following this he and Carol moved south to also own and operate the Vista Del Mar Motel for 6 years. After this he “semi” retired and returned to one of his true passions – curling. This was complemented with golfing and gardening in the off season. Art always liked to keep moving, which he did right up to his last days.He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter (and son-in-law) and four siblings.A celebration of life will be held at the Campbell River Legion on Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Campbell River legion (#137), would be appreciated. Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close