SAILER, Arthur Karl May 10, 1932 - May 26, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Art Sailer after a sudden illness. Art was born and raised in Medicine Hat Alberta. It is also where he met and married his wife Noreen. He was a mechanic by trade and in the early 1960's a job opportunity found them travelling to the Yukon. It is here that they established a mining company that continues to this day. Art loved having a business that involved his entire family. He was also a proud member of the KPMA and YOOPS and loved curling, dancing and just being in the Yukon. The winter months could find Art enjoying a much needed rest at their home in Sooke, BC. Art is predeceased by his parents Agnes and Frederic and siblings Elizabeth and Fred. He leaves behind his wife Noreen, daughter Dawn (Randy), son Ross (Debbie), grandchildren Hayden and Lauren and many family and friends. Art touched a lot of people in his life and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dawson City Yukon on July 28, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Palace Grand Theatre. Internment at the Pioneer cemetary at 1:00pm.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019