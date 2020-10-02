After a long, hard-fought battle with heart and kidney disease Keith died peacefully on Friday September 18th with his wife and two daughters by his side.



Keith was very grateful that he was given the gift of being able to see each of his three grandchildren in his last few days.



Keith is survived by his wife of 63 years Mary, their children Lynn, Brenda, and David (Theresa), and grandchildren Kyle, Elizabeth, and Maggie.



Keith was predeceased by his brother Ken, his only sibling, in November 2019.



Also predeceased by his sisters-in-law Lorraine, Lila, Mag, Shirley, Lena, June, Viola, and Helen, brothers-in-law Fred, Bill, Gil, Erv, and Johnny as well as nephew Brian and niece Janice. Survived by his cousin Art Clarkson (Gladys), his sister-in-law Jean, his brothers-in-law John, Din (Florence), and Pete, and sister-in-law Doreen.



Keith also leaves behind his nephew Doug (Joanne), niece Patricia, as well as many nieces, nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews on Mary's side of the family.



Keith will be missed by the Poitras family - long-time friends/extended family, his former daughter-in-law Lesley as well as many special friends.



Keith was born and raised near Elbow Saskatchewan and after marrying Mary, they moved to BC in 1958 and finally settled in Victoria in 1968.



Keith worked as an X-Ray Service Engineer installing and repairing x-ray equipment for over 30 years. Keith was an avid gardener, sharing the various fruits and vegetables with many friends. He was active in Saanich Minor Hockey for a number of years, including several with the former Saanich Braves. Keith (VE7BCE) also enjoyed talking to the many members of his ham radio family.



Keith will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, willingness to stop and chat, and his special sense of humor.



Keith's family would like to thank the entire Nephrology team as well as the staff at RJH for all their care and attention to Keith over the past 10 years with a special thanks to Dr. René Weir and the nurses at the dialysis unit. The family would also like to thank the staff and drivers at HandyDart.



Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a remembrance will be held at a later date.



