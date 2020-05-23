Arthur Lamont Strang
STRANG, Arthur Lamont Born in Ladysmith, BC to James and Margaret Strang. Moved to Victoria in 1926 with the family. He joined the Army in 1940 and served in the UK and Europe from 1943-1945 with the Irish Fusiliers as a Lieutenant. When he returned home he began his career in commercial fishing, starting as a deckhand, then buying his first boat in 1945. During this time, he was very active in the formation of the BC Trollers Association. He ultimately left fishing to get in to fish sales which he did until his retirement in 1986. He married Josy Reine Lamprecht in 1943 and they settled in Parksville after he retired. Art was predeceased by Josy, his wife of 62 years, daughter Sheree, and son Bruce and brothers James, Ian and Douglas. He will be missed by a number of nieces and nephews and by very close friends Traci, Leslie, and Christine. The family wants to pass on our thanks to the staff of Trillium Lodge in Parksville who tended to Art with such loving compassion and care during his final days.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
