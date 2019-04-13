GAMMON, Arthur Lorne July 22, 1922 - March 23, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved Dad has passed away at the age of 96 years of age, in Victoria, B.C. Loving father of Douglas (Donna) Gammon, Maureen (Mario) Chiesa, Cindy (John) Payne, Randall Gammon (2008) and Gary Gammon. Step-father to Al, Joe, Roland and Joanne Chartrand. Survived by sisters Shirley Pyatt, Kathleen Drouillard and brother John, as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Special thanks to Roland and Vanessa Chartrand and Linda Shepherd, as well as Dr. Scott and staff at Victoria General Hospital, and the friends and staff at Alexander Mackie Lodge. Cremation has taken place and per Dad's wishes, there will be no service. In remembrance of Dad, donations to the Canadian Legion Branch 91 would be appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019