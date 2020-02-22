A life well lived.
Neville leaves behind his beloved wife, Cher, and his children, Philip (Susan), Karen (Tom), Alison (Tim) and Jay (Mirjana). He also leaves 11 grandchildren; Andrew (Anna), Sean (Nabila), Sarah, Deanna, Ryan, Mary, Peter, John, Colin, Noah and Gwen; and 4 great grandchildren; Aidan, Anderson, Alexandra and Aubrey. His sister Marilyn Jones, (England) and his first wife, Jill Owen (Lumby, B.C.) also survive him. His sister, Margaret Lapthorne (New Zealand), predeceased him.
Neville was loving and loved, adventurous, and intellectually curious. Before the Internet of Things – there was Neville. If he did not know the answer, he was happy to research it.
He was born in England and immigrated to Canada in 1957. Neville embraced Canada’s natural beauty. He hiked, camped and canoed. Neville’s career as a Professional Electrical Engineer started in B.C., but took Neville and Cher to many places around the world. Neville never really retired: he continued working part time as a consultant, spent hours happily directing and building sets in local theatre (St. Luke’s Players & Monterey Players), volunteering at Kildonan House, travelling and enjoying his Oak Bay neighbourhood through many walks with his dogs, first Daisy and then Ella.
Please come join us in a Celebration of Life Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2pm, St. Luke Anglican Church Hall, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. Victoria, B.C.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020