A true gentleman and wonderful father, Art Cooper passed at 96. Born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Art moved to Charlottetown in 1933 and had an adventurous boyhood. Art served as a Wireless Operator/Gunner in the Air Force from 1941 - 45. He received his Bachelor of Commerce/Civil Law from the University of New Brunswick in 1949.



Art had his own law practice in NS for 10 years before joining Texaco Canada in Halifax in 1960. He transferred to Vancouver in ’66. While developing Texaco’s real estate portfolio, he was accredited with both the BC Real Estate and Canadian Appraisal Institutes. He freely gave time to help those needing legal advice.



He was predeceased by beloved wife Evelyn and his brother Roland. Art will be deeply missed by daughter Joy (David Gerrior) and step sons Tom Brown (Phyllis) and Larry (Dagmar), grandchildren Michael and Stacey (Brent) and great-grandchildren Alessa, Kellan and Makenna.



A keen river angler, he also loved reading, cooking and RVing in Birch Bay, WA. He was a Mason for 70 years and a master spinner of tales!



Donations to Broadmead Care Society would be much appreciated. Art received outstanding care in their Veterans Memorial Lodge since 2015. Special thanks to their B2 Team. Cremation has taken place with private celebrations to follow.



