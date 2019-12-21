UNDERHILL, Arthur Reginald December 30, 1924 - December 9, 2019 Arthur Reginald Underhill (Reg) was the seventh child of thirteen growing up in depression era Calgary. Always independent, he had his own paper route, and enjoyed exploring the town attending movies or foraging on the municipal golf course for lost golf balls. In 1941 at the age of 17, he enlisted in the Canadian Airforce and spent the rest of the war serving in various parts of Canada. He attended the University of Alberta thanks to the Veterans Program, graduating as a civil engineer in 1949. It was in the U of A choir that he met his life partner, Mary Ruth Rice. They were married in 1950, and in their first fifteen years of marriage crisscrossed back and forth across the Prairies where they lived in Medicine Hat, Regina, Brandon and Edmonton. Their three children were born in these years, and the family of five moved to Victoria in 1965 where Reg worked for the Provincial Bridge Branch designing bridges and overpasses. Reg and Ruth lived for more than 50 years in their well-cared for Saanich home, spending countless hours in their back yard planting, pruning and skillfully gardening. Although by nature quiet, Reg was outgoing amongst family cheerfully singing songs, repeating a variety of funny sayings, and keeping spirits up with his bright sense of humour. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth, and his children: Arthur (Lenore), Owen (Wanda), and Janet and his grandchildren, Adrian (Nicole), Sophia (Jamie) and his little girl, Alynne. He is also remembered by his brother Fred (Ann) of Calgary, his sister Celia (Jack) of Edmonton and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Heritage Church, 537 GlenCairn Lane, Victoria, BC. No flowers by request. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019