SJOSTROM, Rusty (Arthur) 2-July-1970 - 23-March-2020 It is with deep sadness I announce the passing of my wonderful, "special" son Rusty. He was predeceased by his brother Clinton, nana and papa, granny and granddad, and cousin Leanne. Rusty leaves behind a very full and close family; his ever loving mom Marilyn (Wayne), father Barry, sister Shannon (Nigel), and brother Keith. Rusty will be missed by his amazing group home family - "parents" Bev and Hike, whom we wholeheartedly thank for 29 years of loving care and support for Rusty, siblings Nick and Ashley, and friends Lynn, Courtney and Aaron. Rusty also had half brothers and sisters, step-brothers, along with many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Rusty brought so much joy to all that knew him and taught us all so much. He loved swimming, bowling, watching wrestling, Star Wars, and ET, as well as Rockin' & Rollin' to his favourite music, especially Elvis. Rusty also enjoyed attending the Garth Homer Workshop - which he did for the last 30 years. Thanks to Drs. Pathak and Rockerbie, Wilma and VIHA team and the Hospice Team. Rusty will always be loved and forever missed. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.





