WHITTINGHAM, Arthur Wilfred June 15, 1931 - November 03, 2019 "If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went" -Will Rogers Arthur was born in Nanaimo. The family relocated to Victoria where his father operated Dick's Ladies Wear for many years. Art went on to become an entrepreneur in his own right, owning a Travel Agency, Busy Bee Dry Cleaners, and tastefully renovating a number of smaller apartment buildings. Art was a sensitive, creative person who loved his home and garden, travel, the Arts, Classical Music, Boating, good food and good wine, and his daily 4:00 o'clock coffee stops, but most of all, Art loved animals, especially his beloved dog, Fritz. To honour Art's memory, reach out to that person you've been meaning to call; be kind to yourself and to others. Love your pets. Support a charity.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019