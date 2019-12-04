Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arturo Dardengo. View Sign Obituary

Born in Gaiarine, Treviso Italy and peacefully passed away in Victoria, B.C. Canada. Arturo was a loving husband to his wife Maria, a great father to his two sons, Jerry and Roger, and a caring grandfather to his grandson Matthew. We all love and miss you very much dad.



Arturo was a industrious, wise, calm, helpful and humble man committed to his family and friends. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Giuditta and Giuseppe, and his four brothers and sister Dominico, Marcello, Augusto, Mario and Maria. A mass will be held at Holly Cross Catholic Church, 4049 Gordon Head Rd on Saturday, December 7 at 1 pm.



Reception to follow at the parish hall.

