1/1
Ása MacDONELL
May 05, 1918 - June 29, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ása's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Ása MacDonell (née Kristjansson) slipped away from us on June 29th, 2020 at 6:30pm. At her request there will be no funeral or memorial.

Born May 5th, 1918, she graduated Medicine from the University of Manitoba in 1943. That same year, she married her best friend and sweetheart, Dr. Jack A. MacDonell, (d. 2011). Theirs was a happy and loving marriage. They retired to Victoria in 1985, where they lived happily until 2001, when they moved to Toronto to be closer to their family. She thanks her family: daughter Fina, grand-daughter Arwen, and son-in-law Tim; as well as Helen Girmay, Maria Mendonça, and Dr. Karim Vellani for their care and support.

She is sharply missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved