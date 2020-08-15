Dr. Ása MacDonell (née Kristjansson) slipped away from us on June 29th, 2020 at 6:30pm. At her request there will be no funeral or memorial.



Born May 5th, 1918, she graduated Medicine from the University of Manitoba in 1943. That same year, she married her best friend and sweetheart, Dr. Jack A. MacDonell, (d. 2011). Theirs was a happy and loving marriage. They retired to Victoria in 1985, where they lived happily until 2001, when they moved to Toronto to be closer to their family. She thanks her family: daughter Fina, grand-daughter Arwen, and son-in-law Tim; as well as Helen Girmay, Maria Mendonça, and Dr. Karim Vellani for their care and support.



She is sharply missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store