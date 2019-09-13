Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Ashok Bhardwaj. View Sign Obituary

BHARDWAJ, Dr. Ashok B.D.S., D.D.S., F.R.C.D. (C) September 3, 1939 - September 3, 2019 It is with profound grief that we announce the sudden passing of Dr. Ashok K. Bhardwaj. Son of Dr. G.C. Bhardwaj and Shakuntala Bhardwaj, Ashok was born in Kundian, and received his initial education in Mussoorie, Benares, and Lucknow. After graduating from K.G. Medical College in Lucknow, he came to the United States for higher studies in 1962. He then moved to Canada and settled down in Halifax, where he was on the faculty of Dalhousie University, and the most sought after maxillo-facial surgeon in the Maritimes. He moved to Victoria in 2003, and practiced with the Colwood Dental Group. He was also associated with the University of Victoria, where he initiated the yearly Continuing Dental Education conference about twenty years ago. This conference attracts speakers and participants from all over the United States, Canada, as well as from many other parts of the world. Ashok is survived by his wife Elaine, son Anil (Rosie), brother Vinod (Robina), sisters Arun Bala and Dev Bala, sister-in-law Jagjeet Bhardwaj, nephews Vinay, Ajay and Dr. Raj Bhardwaj (Dr. Jennifer Gerritson), niece Anu (Shar) and grand nephew Vivek. The CELEBRATION OF LIFE will take place at the Bengal Lounge in the Empress Hotel, on the 28th of September, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm.





