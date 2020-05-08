PORCO, Assunta Assunta Porco was born in Carolei, Italy on March 14, 1926. She peacefully returned home to our Lord and to reunite with her son and husband on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Assunta was one of five children born to Francesco and Luisa Reda. She married at a very young age to the love of her life Luigi Porco in 1941. They welcomed their beloved only son Tony Porco on January 6, 1951. In search of a better life, her husband Luigi immigrated to Trail BC in 1955. Assunta and her son joined him in 1967. Assunta made many friends while in Trail BC. She went to church service often and enjoyed her time with her friends having coffee together. In 1975, they moved to Victoria BC to be closer to their son and make the city home. They worked hard to provide a better life for themselves and the future generations of the Porco Family. Assunta is survived by her daughter-in-law Anna Porco, two grandsons Luigi and Anthony Porco; her sister Rosa, brother Luigi and sister-in-law Luisa, and many nieces and nephews. Assunta was a very proud mother and grandmother. She dedicated herself to her family with a special love for her grandsons; her love was evident when she was with them. Assunta loved her flower garden. She had a green thumb and she would often talk to her beautiful flowers as she worked in her flower beds. Assunta loved to travel to Montreal Toronto to visit her extended family and friends. Assunta was gifted with a long life and the ability to survive any challenge. The family would like to thank all the staff at Kiwanis Pavilion for the kindness and attention they provided Mama Assunta over the past five years. Due to Covid 19 a Private Service will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 8 to May 10, 2020.