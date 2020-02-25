Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Asta Kaarina Koivukangas. View Sign Obituary

KOIVUKANGAS, Asta Kaarina With deep sadness we share the peaceful passing of Asta in Vancouver at the age of 85. She has joined her beloved husband John who preceded her in 2013. She will be deeply missed by her children: Ingrid (Robin), Anne, Thomas and David (Anita), grandchildren: Douglas (Sydney), Sarah, Kyle, Dylan, Karoliina, Nicholas and great-granddaughter Elizabeth. She leaves behind many friends and relatives in Canada and Finland. A celebration of Asta's life will be held at 11 am on February 28, 2020 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 6344 Sperling Ave., Burnaby BC. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation, in Asta's memory, to either the Finnish Home, 2288 Harrison Dr, Vancouver, BC V5P 2P6 or Emmaus Lutheran Church (address above).





KOIVUKANGAS, Asta Kaarina With deep sadness we share the peaceful passing of Asta in Vancouver at the age of 85. She has joined her beloved husband John who preceded her in 2013. She will be deeply missed by her children: Ingrid (Robin), Anne, Thomas and David (Anita), grandchildren: Douglas (Sydney), Sarah, Kyle, Dylan, Karoliina, Nicholas and great-granddaughter Elizabeth. She leaves behind many friends and relatives in Canada and Finland. A celebration of Asta's life will be held at 11 am on February 28, 2020 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 6344 Sperling Ave., Burnaby BC. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation, in Asta's memory, to either the Finnish Home, 2288 Harrison Dr, Vancouver, BC V5P 2P6 or Emmaus Lutheran Church (address above). Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close