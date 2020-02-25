KOIVUKANGAS, Asta Kaarina With deep sadness we share the peaceful passing of Asta in Vancouver at the age of 85. She has joined her beloved husband John who preceded her in 2013. She will be deeply missed by her children: Ingrid (Robin), Anne, Thomas and David (Anita), grandchildren: Douglas (Sydney), Sarah, Kyle, Dylan, Karoliina, Nicholas and great-granddaughter Elizabeth. She leaves behind many friends and relatives in Canada and Finland. A celebration of Asta's life will be held at 11 am on February 28, 2020 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 6344 Sperling Ave., Burnaby BC. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation, in Asta's memory, to either the Finnish Home, 2288 Harrison Dr, Vancouver, BC V5P 2P6 or Emmaus Lutheran Church (address above).
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020