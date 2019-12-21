LITTLE, Aubrey June 2, 1929 - December 13, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Aubrey G. Little, CPA, CMA soon after celebrating his 90th birthday. Aubrey was born in South Africa and was a proud Canadian for nearly 70 years. Aubrey was an accountant by profession, but also a pioneer in the computer industry, first coding accounting programs in the 1970's. In his younger day, while a member of the MG Car Club, Aubrey travelled throughout the Americas and never lost his adventurous spirit. Some of our best memories are from the early years at our cottage. Through his love of golf, Aubrey developed many lasting friendships. Through his life, he maintained a tireless work ethic, sharp intellect, dignified appearance and wonderful sense of humour. More than anything else, Aubrey was devoted to his family; his wife Jo, daughters Katherine (David) and Jennifer (Travis), and his grandchildren who were the light of his life - Samantha, Alec, Nicholas, and Benjamin. Aubrey also treasured his extended family and many lifelong friends in Ontario, South Africa, and New Zealand. His family and friends are devastated by the loss, but in Aubrey's words "life is for the living" and his was a life that was incredibly lived. A celebration of his life will take place in the new year.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019