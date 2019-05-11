Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Chrystal Price. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

PRICE, Audrey Chrystal (Gray) December 7, 1926 - May 6, 2019 Audrey was born in Moose Jaw, SK and passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC at the age of 92. She worked for the BC Forest Services as they developed BC's first Provincial Camp Grounds. After raising her children, she returned to the workforce spending 15 years with the University of Victoria Admissions Department. During the 1940's she was very active in the Local Provincial & Dominion A.Y.P.A. Audrey was a Foster Parent to 19 children and upon retirement, she volunteered both with the BC Museum and the Victoria Hospice for fifteen years. She had also been a long-time active member of St. Michael's & All Angel's Anglican Church. Audrey was predeceased by her husband Richard of 55 years and grandson Jordan. She leaves behind sons: James (Christine) of Ladner and Norman (Kathryn) of Mayne Island; her grandchildren: Grace (Alex), Jenny, Christina (Marcel), Kyle (Michelle), Jordan (Megan) and great-grandchildren: Emily and Joey. Special thanks to the Staff at Parkwood Court for all their kindness and care and to Dr. Ben How. A Memorial Service for Audrey will be held at St. Michael & All Angels' Anglican Church, 4733 West Saanich Road, Victoria on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:30 pm with Rev. Dawna Wall officiating.







PRICE, Audrey Chrystal (Gray) December 7, 1926 - May 6, 2019 Audrey was born in Moose Jaw, SK and passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC at the age of 92. She worked for the BC Forest Services as they developed BC's first Provincial Camp Grounds. After raising her children, she returned to the workforce spending 15 years with the University of Victoria Admissions Department. During the 1940's she was very active in the Local Provincial & Dominion A.Y.P.A. Audrey was a Foster Parent to 19 children and upon retirement, she volunteered both with the BC Museum and the Victoria Hospice for fifteen years. She had also been a long-time active member of St. Michael's & All Angel's Anglican Church. Audrey was predeceased by her husband Richard of 55 years and grandson Jordan. She leaves behind sons: James (Christine) of Ladner and Norman (Kathryn) of Mayne Island; her grandchildren: Grace (Alex), Jenny, Christina (Marcel), Kyle (Michelle), Jordan (Megan) and great-grandchildren: Emily and Joey. Special thanks to the Staff at Parkwood Court for all their kindness and care and to Dr. Ben How. A Memorial Service for Audrey will be held at St. Michael & All Angels' Anglican Church, 4733 West Saanich Road, Victoria on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:30 pm with Rev. Dawna Wall officiating. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close