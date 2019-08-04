Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey J. SOLLIS. View Sign Obituary

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Audrey June Sollis (Sands) on July 6, 2019. Audrey was born on June 27, 1929 in Kelowna and was raised in Vancouver. Audrey's fun loving spirit, easy smile and ability to light up a room attracted a handsome young man, named Ralph. Neither of them expected that a single dance would lead to 67 wonderful years of love, friendship and family. In 1952 they married and a few years later moved to Mission where they raised their boisterous family.



In 1972, a promotion for Ralph moved the family to Victoria, where their home was always warm, inviting and full of laughter. Later, their home was a favoured place for the grandchildren to visit with gifts under the pillow and delicious treats on the table. Family was of the utmost importance to Audrey and her Sunday night roast beef dinners were legendary. Audrey's quick wit and observations (always insightful, often humorous, and sometimes unrepeatable) will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.



Audrey is survived by her adoring husband, Ralph; five children, Gary (Sue), Gayle (Bob) Goodrich, Linda (Kerry) Short, Dan (Joan), Jennifer Maxwell; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. At her request, no public service will be held but feel free to raise a glass of Bailey's in her name.

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Audrey June Sollis (Sands) on July 6, 2019. Audrey was born on June 27, 1929 in Kelowna and was raised in Vancouver. Audrey's fun loving spirit, easy smile and ability to light up a room attracted a handsome young man, named Ralph. Neither of them expected that a single dance would lead to 67 wonderful years of love, friendship and family. In 1952 they married and a few years later moved to Mission where they raised their boisterous family.In 1972, a promotion for Ralph moved the family to Victoria, where their home was always warm, inviting and full of laughter. Later, their home was a favoured place for the grandchildren to visit with gifts under the pillow and delicious treats on the table. Family was of the utmost importance to Audrey and her Sunday night roast beef dinners were legendary. Audrey's quick wit and observations (always insightful, often humorous, and sometimes unrepeatable) will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.Audrey is survived by her adoring husband, Ralph; five children, Gary (Sue), Gayle (Bob) Goodrich, Linda (Kerry) Short, Dan (Joan), Jennifer Maxwell; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. At her request, no public service will be held but feel free to raise a glass of Bailey's in her name. Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close