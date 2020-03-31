Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Jean Goudie. View Sign Service Information Piercy's-Mt. Washington Funeral Home 440 England Ave Courtenay , BC V9N2N1 (250)-334-4464 Obituary

GOUDIE, Audrey Jean (nee Parman) Audrey passed away on March 20, 2020 at 7:50pm; born in Victoria, BC on March 31, 1941. The words that exemplify Audrey are - Loving, she loved everyone she met. Family was her biggest love. Caring - she deeply cared about those that came, and stayed, a part of her life. Sharing - she shared her love of life and the knowledge she gained from it. Heart of Gold would also be used to described her. Being a member of many clubs throughout her life, Sooke Quilters, Wild By Nature, Sooke Fall Fair (best in quilt in show many times). Now Premier, John Horgan, was a recipient of one of her handmade quilts. She was also well known for her father and husband's favorite, as well as family and friends, Lemon pies. As well as a great quilter she did volunteer work. A member of RCL #5 for many years, she worked with the L.A. (Lady's Auxiliary). She was also a Smokette, which was the ladies auxiliary to the Sooke Volunteer Fire Department, to which husband Wilbert was a member for years. Her love of games was also a big part of Audrey. If not laying crib at the Legion, she was always in the midst of the crib tournaments at family gatherings. she was a great fan of darts and played on teams in league play as well as Jitney Darts on Friday nights. She was also a member of Sooke Baptist Church for 30 years. Audrey is predeceased by husband Gordon Wilbert, Byron (father), Hazel (mother), Janice (sister), and Chuck (brother). Survived by brothers Dick, Bill, and Galen, sisters Elaine, Claudette, and Rose Marie, daughter Bonita and son Gordon.







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020

