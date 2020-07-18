Audrey Mary Balding (nee Wisken) passed away July 8, 2020 at the age of 95 at her home in Cordova Bay, Victoria, BC after a long battle with cancer. Born July 26, 1924 in Bournemouth, England, she grew up on a farm near Sheringham, Norfolk. During World War Two, she repaired and refitted bomber planes at a Cambridge airfield. Audrey married William (Bill) Balding on May 24, 1947, while he was on leave from his British Army unit stationed in Germany.







The couple emigrated to Canada in 1949, settling in Edmonton, Alberta, where members of Audrey's extended family lived. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Johnstone Walker's clothing store, while Bill started the business later known as GB Motors, specializing in the sales and service of British cars. Audrey left her job to raise her three children, and the family spent weekends at their cottage at Ross Haven with annual trips to the Rockies and Vancouver Island. Audrey especially treasured the houseboat trips on Shuswap Lake. Over the years, she returned often to England to visit her family.







A talented knitter and needle pointer, Audrey was a voracious reader and avid Toronto Blue Jays fan. She bowled regularly in leagues in Edmonton and Victoria, where she and Bill retired in 1979. Happy memories remain of early morning fishing trips off Billings Spit in Sooke, walks on the beach, morning coffee on the deck and evenings in front of the fire. The couple often visited Reno and Las Vegas, enjoyed trips to Sandown racetrack and spent many evenings playing cards with friends and relatives. Audrey loved all animals, but of those who shared their lives with the family, she most treasured her cats (Hamlet, LB1 and LB2) and Jake the Dalmatian. After Bill's death in 2009, Audrey moved to a condo with a lovely view of Mount Baker, living a quiet life with her daughter Frances and continuing to enjoy visits with her children and grandchildren.







Mum is survived by sons Peter (Corlene) in Leduc and Andy (Susan) in Edmonton and daughter Frances in Victoria. Nana is also survived by three granddaughters (Charlotte, Alison, and Laura) and her sister-in-law Mary Everitt in Wales. She was predeceased by her mother, Winifred Mary Wisken Everitt, stepfather Sidney Everitt, brother Albert Edward (Ted) Everitt, and husband William.







The family wishes to thank Audrey's GP, Dr. Hugh Down, her gastroenterologist, Dr. Iman Zandieh and all who cared for her at the BC Cancer Agency. We're especially grateful to the many individuals (including Dal and Tina) from District 25 of Island Health's Palliative Care program and Victoria Hospice, who made it possible for her to spend her final weeks at home.







At Audrey's request, there will be no memorial service. Donations in her memory may be made to support Palliative Care and Hospice groups.



