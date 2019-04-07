Audrey passed away peacefully in the early morning following a short illness. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Archie in 2002 and daughter, Sheila in 2005. She is survived by her brother Fred Aalten and her niece Sandra, her daughter Linda (Ian), son Ross (Karen), grandson Brandon (Tessa), as well as extended family Chrisie (Chris), Courtenay, Carter, Chelsea & Raiden, Rob (Tara), Samantha, Jackson, Mike, Adi, Joyce and Julie.
Audrey met her lifelong soulmate at the Royal Bank and after a short courtship they soon married. While raising a family she worked at Sears. Audrey & Archie enjoyed their world travels in retirement and their annual trip to Palm Springs, which she continued to do until 2015.
She enjoyed her involvement in the choir at West Burnaby United Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers please provide a donation to the BC Cancer Agency.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 7, 2019