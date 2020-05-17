JENKINS, Audrey Marguerite June 9, 1923 - May 6, 2020 Audrey passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital with family by her side. Audrey was the only child born to Maud and John Northwood in Rokeby, Saskatchewan and grew up on the family farm. Immediately after her high school graduation she left Rokeby, to travel by train to Ottawa having been recruited for the war effort. She secured work as a stenographer, where she met her husband William Jenkins just before he was posted overseas. Upon his return in 1946, their romance rekindled and she and Bill were married at her parent's farm. They relocated to Pincher Creek Alberta to work on Bill's family ranch, then to Bow City where they started their family. After short stays in Bassano and Calgary they settled in Balzac where they ran a White Rose service station for the next 6 years. There, busy with five young children, she was instrumental in the creation of the local Community Association and served on the executive for several years. Later, in 1963, an opportunity presented itself on Vancouver Island where they purchased a rural corner store in Metchosin. Under Audrey and Bill's management, Jenkins General Store became an integral part of the community. In 1978 after their children had grown up and moved on, Audrey and Bill retired, bought a motorhome and spent many happy years travelling and exploring all over BC and south into Mexico. With more free time Audrey stepped up her energies in her community, and when Bill passed away in 1993, her contributions increased. Audrey supported several community functions, fundraising for the Cancer Society and the March of Dimes, Pearson College International Student Community Program and the Women's Auxiliary for the Metchosin Volunteer Fire Department. She participated in many groups including the Knitting Group, TOPS, Metchosin Community House, Metchosin Seniors Resource Centre, Bridge Club and her faith community within the Anglican Church. Audrey gave so much to her community in her able years. She was acknowledged with Volunteer of the Year, Pioneer of the year and as an Honorary Elder with the Scia'new (Beecher Bay) First Nation. As she grew older the community gave so much back to her in return. In her later years remaining determined, she persevered through mobility issues and kept an active agenda right up to her passing. These included a weekly appointment with her hairdresser, Veronica, her Wednesday's Senior's Tea with Dawn, Sandy and friends and at Sunday Church service with Pastor Andrew, Terry and friends. After nine difficult days alone in Victoria General Hospital, Audrey rallied to be able to wish the whole family a personalized special goodbye that couldn't have been more perfect. Having completed her unfinished business, Audrey slipped away into the clouds. Audrey is predeceased by her husband Bill (1923 - 1993). Audrey is survived by all 5 of her children Dorothy, John, Stephanie, Robert and Scott, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. At this time Audrey's entire family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Metchosin Senior's Resource Centre, the Metchosin Community House, Dr. Colin Partridge and the many care workers who became an important part of her life. Due to the restrictions on gathering at this time a celebration of life will be held for Audrey at a later date in Metchosin, as soon as it is safe to do so. A pillar in her community, Audrey will be missed by many and forgotten by none.