BAGLEY, Audrey Mary (nee Rooney) December 19, 1922 - December 13, 2019 Audrey passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on December 13, 2019, days shy of her 97th birthday. Born in Montreal, Quebec to Joseph and Dorothy (Burnett) Rooney, Audrey arrived in Victoria at 18 months old and has lived here ever since. She is predeceased by her husband, Ralph (1987) and her siblings, Joan, Deanie, Bob and Lorna. Audrey is survived by her daughters, Joan (Terry) Shepherd and Jennifer (Greg) Nelson; her beloved grandchildren, Peter (Kat), Heather, Colleen, Pamela and Patrick Nelson and Jillian (Brad Hutchings), Megan and Allison Shepherd; three great-grandchildren, Maia, Zoe and Beau and many nieces and nephews. Audrey lived a simple and quiet life. She enjoyed boating with Ralph in the Gulf Islands for many years on the Maple Leaf. She was a good and kind mother and grandmother. Audrey spent her last seven years at Berwick House on Shelbourne Street and the family is appreciative of all the devoted care she received. By request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at







