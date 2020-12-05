FINCH, Audrey Mary (née Cridge) 1924 - 2020 Audrey Mary Finch, 'Oddly', a native Victorian and great granddaughter of Victoria pioneer Bishop Edward Cridge, born 24 June 1924, died peacefully on Wednesday, 25 November at the age of 96 and a half. She married in 1953 and from 1954 to 1960 she bore five children. Edwin Brimfield Finch died in 1963 and she never re-married and as a single mother, raised the children on her own. While at home the family attended church, all of whom sang in the choir at Christ Church Cathedral. Not one to suffer fools gladly, she was renowned for her frankness, feistiness and her great heart. Much-loved and recognised throughout the community and afar, she touched the lives of many who, often having only met her once, remember her with fondness. She wasn't fussed by appearances and could as easily wear a lettuce leaf for a rain hat as a French beret. She once danced with Keith Richards but wasn't shy of telling him she preferred the Beatles. Her strong character, broad culture, original outlook and abiding energy made her a remarkable and memorable force wherever she went. A non-conformist and a true seeker of justice, she spoke her mind without restraint and was always there for those in need. An excellent cook and mother, her door was always open to extra mouths or to those in need of solace or a hand of Bridge. Her generosity of spirit, openness of mind and warmth made her a broad range of friends of all ages and from all walks, often spending more time with her children's friends than with her children, especially those who could play Bridge. She loved the taste of real food to the point of planting a vegetable garden alongside the house on Linden Avenue, many, many years before this became popular. She was a great eater, even in her later years and shared her enthusiasm for cooking with her family, all of whom have become accomplished in the culinary arts. Her love of nature and especially the sea, sustained and accompanied her always. Up to the very end, she would ask anyone who came in to look after her whether they were there to take her to the beach. She is now free to swim the seas of eternity and will, we're sure, find the water just right. She is survived by her five children, John, Jane, Geoffrey, Richard and Joanna, her daughter-in-law Lorraine, her great son-in-law Paul, her grandchildren Molly, Jareese, Zoe, Chloé, Madeleine and Isabel and her great-grandson Logan and great-granddaughter Wren. A private service for family is all that we can arrange at this time under the present circumstances, but we look forward to the opportunity of remembering, sharing and celebrating a life well lived with all and any willing to join us when the plague has run its course. In the meanwhile, her eternal residence on this earthly plane will be in the family plot in Ross Bay Cemetery. PS. We are collecting sayings, stories, photos and impressions of 'Audrey Beloved' for a book and so invite anyone interested in sharing anecdotes and personal experiences with us, to send them along with condolences to Sands Funeral Chapel: www.sandsvictoria.ca