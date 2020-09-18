After a long and adventurous life, Audrey passed away in the morning of August 21st.



Pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Rodney, she will be missed by her sons Clive, Michael and Chris (Wendy). Her absence will also be keenly felt by her daughter-in-law Dale, her 4 grandchildren (Nicole, Simon, James & Alexander), her 4 great grandchildren (Colton, Logan, Kieran & Maraya), as well as extended family members and friends.



Audrey was born in 1925 in Exeter, England and emigrated to Canada as a new bride in 1949. Most of her married life was spent in rural Saanich where she and Rod built a home and raised their boys. The family became involved in sailing and enjoyed holidays around the Gulf Islands. In the 1970s they participated in the Victoria to Maui race, and, in 1982, embarked on a 2-year odyssey by sail to the South Pacific. Back in Canada, they undertook extensive road trips with their trailer: across Canada from one coast to the other, up to the Yukon and Alaska, and down to the Grand Canyon. Rod and Audrey also returned to the United Kingdom and visited parts of continental Europe.



Audrey had compassion for the less fortunate, especially those afflicted with schizophrenia. As a long-standing member of St. Michael & All Angels' Church, she participated in outreach activities such as the 'Shoebox Program' for the homeless. She truly enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life.



A lover of the natural environment and animals, Audrey embraced hiking, camping and gardening in her younger years. Her lab, Elsa, kept her company after Rod's death and showed her the way to 6 memorable years at "St. Francis Manor," where Audrey enjoyed sea views, walks around the neighbourhood, and the warm, intimate environment of an extended family.



We will always love and miss you, Mom.



A private outdoor service was held for Audrey on Sunday, August 30th with close family in attendance.



If you wish to make a donation in Audrey's name to a cause that she supported, please consider the Canadian Wildlife Federation or the BC SPCA.



