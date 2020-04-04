Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Ord. View Sign Obituary

Our beautiful mother Audrey Ord, passed away on March 16, 2020 in her 97th year. Audrey (Lovell) was born in Victoria and met her husband Alexander Ord there who was also Victoria born. They were married in June, 1942 and moved to Vancouver after the war so that Alex could continue his studies at UBC to become a teacher. After many years in West Vancouver "mom and dad" were fortunate to build their rustic dream house on Hornby Island. This was a highlight of Audrey's life! It was here that she was able to explore her many artistic and creative talents such as weaving, knitting and spinning, watercolour painting, cooking, making wine and looking after her beautiful garden. Mom loved her life on Hornby and often she and dad would take the motorboat out from Whaling Station Bay for fishing adventures. At one of the yearly fishing derbies, mom got the trophy for biggest fish! Sadly, when dad began his journey with Alzheimer's the two had to leave their beautiful island, many great friends and of course, Hornby House! After moving to Victoria Alex predeceased Audrey in 2007. Soon she was fortunate to be living in Sidney by the Sea where her creativity and love of beauty was reborn. She got a lovely dog named Teddy and among other delights she joined a weaving guild, The Deep Cove Weavers and Spinners, where she formed great friendships and continued to make her beautiful creations.



Audrey is survived by her three children, daughters Pat McAleer, Tina Ronse (Eric) and son, Graham Ord (Anna). She will be very much missed by her eight grandchildren, Brian, Kara, (Spencer) Kristin, (Greg) Natalie, Ian, (Chloe) Gabriel, (Lauren) Bela and Noah and seven delightful great- grandchildren, Rylan, Bryce and Rogan, Kennedy and Bryn, Oscar and Madeline



Audrey is also survived by her brother-in-law Jim Ord, sister-in-law Margaret Hall, and many nieces and nephews in the Ord and Lovell families.



Forever in our hearts, Audrey, Mom, Gramma, Omah. You will be missed!



A celebration of Audrey's life will be forthcoming as soon as the current health crisis has abated.

