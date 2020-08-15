Audrey peacefully passed away at Victoria General Hospital with family at her side. She was born in Amherst, N.S. to Howard William Angus & Emma Bernice (O’Neal) Angus. She was predeceased by her husband, Hilman (1986) and son Kevin (2010) and is survived by her sisters, Pat Estabrooks, Joan Dicks (Ron) and Heather Rhodes; and her children, Trudy Kelly (John), Marsha, Kathy, Jan Hare (Rob), Bonnie, and Brian (Nadine Smith) along with 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Mom was a kind, caring person whose big smile won over all who knew her. The family extends their eternal gratitude to the amazing VIHA care team & staff at Jesken Aerie who showed so much respect and love to our Mom. The compassionate end of life care given to Mom and us at VGH will never be forgotten. You’re all angels! No service due to pandemic but a family celebration of her life will follow.



