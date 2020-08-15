1/1
Audrey P. PAYNE
June 05, 1929 - August 08, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey peacefully passed away at Victoria General Hospital with family at her side. She was born in Amherst, N.S. to Howard William Angus & Emma Bernice (O’Neal) Angus. She was predeceased by her husband, Hilman (1986) and son Kevin (2010) and is survived by her sisters, Pat Estabrooks, Joan Dicks (Ron) and Heather Rhodes; and her children, Trudy Kelly (John), Marsha, Kathy, Jan Hare (Rob), Bonnie, and Brian (Nadine Smith) along with 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Mom was a kind, caring person whose big smile won over all who knew her. The family extends their eternal gratitude to the amazing VIHA care team & staff at Jesken Aerie who showed so much respect and love to our Mom. The compassionate end of life care given to Mom and us at VGH will never be forgotten. You’re all angels! No service due to pandemic but a family celebration of her life will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved