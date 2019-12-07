THAYER, Audrey February 7, 1934 - December 2, 2019 Audrey, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will be so missed by her family. She is survived by her daughter Adele Oughtred (Bob), grandchildren Rob (Heather), Bill (Sarah), Anne (Tyler) and her adored great-grandchildren, Isabella, Michael, Elisabeth, Holly, Will, Owen, Ben and Emily. She is also survived by sisters Helen and Sheryll and many nieces and nephews. At Audrey's request there will be no service. The family would like to thank the staff at Berwick House on Shelbourne Street for their wonderful care and support. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019