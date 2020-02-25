BASSO, Audrey Victoria January 15, 1962 - February 21, 2020 With sad hearts we announce the all too soon passing of Audrey. With her loving husband, Brian, by her side holding her hand and gently stroking her hair Audrey left us. Born and raised in Victoria, Audrey enjoyed careers at Marks & Spencer (as she loved all things English) and Coast Capital. Customers were treated to her warmth and bright smile. Audrey's greatest loves were her husband, family, and friends. She was predeceased by her father William. Audrey will be sorely missed by Brian, mother Noel, brothers Jim (Tracy) and Will (Tamia), her nieces, nephews, goddaughter, and many friends all of whom are better for having had her in their lives. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses, care aids, and staff at VGH 6 Floor North. Their dedication, tenderness and care shown to Audrey and her family makes them the true heroes of this world. A celebration of life will be held Friday, February 28th at 1pm at Sands Funeral Chapel Colwood, 317 Goldstream Avenue. In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to The Canadian Liver Foundation, Diabetes Canada, or The Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020