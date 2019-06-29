ROSS, Audrey Zella (nee Palmer) Born in Toronto on August 13, 1933, passed away on June 21, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, B.C. surrounded by her family and knowing that she is greatly loved. Audrey will be deeply missed by husband, Donald; children, Susan De Stephanis (Walter) and Steven Ross (Debbie); grandchildren Christine, Darrin, Cheri, Mark and Shannon; great grandchildren Ben and Brooke, and brother Jim Palmer. Audrey fought cancer valiantly for the past three months and we are in awe of her courage. Sincere thank you to doctors, nurses & HCAs of RJH 8 South for their compassion and care. To leave a condolence, please visit: www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019