LINEEN, Aylmer Robert July 4, 1934 - September 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Aylmer Lineen announce his passing. Aylmer is predeceased by his parents (John and Violet), sisters (Phyllis, Irene and Joan) and youngest son (Gareth). He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Donna Justice; children Peter (Tsering), Jono (Trish), Katrina (Rob, deceased); stepchildren Suzanne (Ranjit) and Debbie (Patrick); plus nine wonderful grandchildren. Aylmer was born in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. He joined the Belfast Cadets and ultimately went on to achieve his Master Mariner license. This allowed him to sail the world as senior officer on deck with BP, Stena Line and the Merchant Marine. Aylmer and his then wife (Maureen) immigrated to Canada with their children in 1974. They settled and raised their family in British Columbia, during which time Aylmer worked as a Captain on various BC Ferry routes. He was an avid sports fan and an accomplished and passionate golfer with memberships at Comox, Olympic View and Cordova Bay. Aylmer was a caring father, husband and grandfather. He was a gregarious story teller, who always had a twinkle in his eye and enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and all of his friends both near and far. Rest in peace. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca