WILLEMS, B. Joyce It is with great sadness that the family of Joyce Willems announces her sudden passing after a brief illness. Joyce passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Joyce will be joining her cherished husband Harry in heaven. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Marcus (Erin), Grant (Jo), Heather (John), Karla (Byron) and Lynn (Joe). Sadly missed by grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Jordan, Graham, Justin, Nick and Emma. Mom, you radiated love to all with a God-given smile. Your courage, compassion and warmth have deeply touched so many. You will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday March 17th at 2:30pm at James Bay United Church, 511 Michigan Street, Victoria BC V8V 1S1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joyce's beloved church, James Bay United.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020