Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for B. Joyce Willems. View Sign Obituary

WILLEMS, B. Joyce It is with great sadness that the family of Joyce Willems announces her sudden passing after a brief illness. Joyce passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Joyce will be joining her cherished husband Harry in heaven. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Marcus (Erin), Grant (Jo), Heather (John), Karla (Byron) and Lynn (Joe). Sadly missed by grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Jordan, Graham, Justin, Nick and Emma. Mom, you radiated love to all with a God-given smile. Your courage, compassion and warmth have deeply touched so many. You will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday March 17th at 2:30pm at James Bay United Church, 511 Michigan Street, Victoria BC V8V 1S1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joyce's beloved church, James Bay United.





WILLEMS, B. Joyce It is with great sadness that the family of Joyce Willems announces her sudden passing after a brief illness. Joyce passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Joyce will be joining her cherished husband Harry in heaven. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Marcus (Erin), Grant (Jo), Heather (John), Karla (Byron) and Lynn (Joe). Sadly missed by grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Jordan, Graham, Justin, Nick and Emma. Mom, you radiated love to all with a God-given smile. Your courage, compassion and warmth have deeply touched so many. You will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday March 17th at 2:30pm at James Bay United Church, 511 Michigan Street, Victoria BC V8V 1S1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joyce's beloved church, James Bay United. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close