Passed away peacefully at the age of 87, with family by her side. She will be greatly missed by her family, including Gurbux Singh Uppal, her husband of 64 years; her daughter Gurmeet Dosanjh (Amarjit) and their children Kamal, Stacey, and Jeevan; son Surinder Uppal (Maria) and their children Andreya, Matias, and Liam; son Parmjeet (Laura) and their children Kelsey, Bradyn, and Rylie; her loyal, devoted son and caregiver Manjit; daughter Ravina; brother Mohinder Singh Randhawa; late brother Pargat Singh Randhawa; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Balraj was fun loving, gregarious and compassionate. Although we will miss her forever, our happy memories of her bring us tremendous comfort.



The family offers special thanks to Dr. W. Cavers, staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital, and her attentive home care workers.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Prayers will follow at Sikh Temple, 1210 Topaz Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019

