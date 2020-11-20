Barbara Alice Kent (THOM) passed away on November 11, 2020 at 81 years of age. Predeceased by parents John and Phyllis (EDGE) THOM, and sister, Mildred (GRANT). She leaves behind husband of 59 years, Albion KENT, son Brian, daughter-in-law Donna, daughter Laura VYE, and son-in-law James. Precious treasures were grandchildren, Ryan and Quinn KENT, and Amelia VYE, who will miss their Nana dearly. Barbara also leaves behind relatives, friends, and colleagues who she loved and spoke of often. Barbara lived in Saanich and Victoria areas her entire life. She attended McKenzie School and Mount View High School. She had lifetime friendships and regularly met with the McKenzie School "kids'' for lunch. Barb and Al are longtime members of the Victoria Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada, and Barb was a member of the ladies group the Vinettes. The ladies from the Vinettes were cherished friends and the group enjoyed many road trips with their hubbies in their vintage cars. The Kents also travelled throughout Canada and the U.S. in their truck and camper. Barb retired after many years of work with Sears Canada. She was devoted to her church, and served as a Board member, Reader, and Sunday School teacher.



Barbara loved nature and gardens. Some of her favorite memories involved her dog walks with her Cairn Terrier along the Gorge walkway where she admired the gardens and birds. In the later years, the Kents lived in Sidney, and finally the Victorian at McKenzie in Barb's old childhood neighbourhood. She loved telling her granddaughter, Amelia, about all the birds. We love her and will miss her so very much. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Victorian at McKenzie, VGH Emergency and Neurology 6th floor, for your kind and compassionate care. There will be no service. A small family gathering is planned for Spring. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please instead, consider donations to the Salvation Army, Heart and Stroke Foundation, First Church of Christ, Scientist, Victoria, or Saanich Volunteer Services Society.



