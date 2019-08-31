Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Young. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of the Reverend Barbara (McCaffree) Young of Sidney, BC on August 25, 2019.



Barb was born in Windsor, Ontario on August 10, 1938. She was an elementary school teacher in London for many years before being called to the ministry in her 40's. After her ordination in the Presbyterian Church of Canada she led congregations in Bayfield and Ailsa Craig before moving to the West Coast to be closer to her daughter and young grandchildren. Barb served as Minister of Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian church for many years. After her (semi) retirement she continued to be very active in her community but also enjoyed travel and new experiences.



She is survived by her loving husband Chuck, daughter Heather (Paul), grandsons Minstrel and Jethro, and sisters Janice and Sharon. She is predeceased by her sister Judy and first husband Doug.



There will be a Funeral Service to celebrate and remember Barb's life on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 12:30 at Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church.

