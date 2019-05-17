LUNGER, Barbara Ann Barbara Lunger (nee Poston), born on December 28, 1930 in Spokane, Washington, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Robert, she will be greatly missed by her sons, Allan and Brian; her brother, John and twin sister, Vivian and their families, as well as many friends. Barbara was born and raised in Spokane, Washington, and a student of Washington State University in Pullman where she met her husband, Robert. Married in 1953, they lived in Salt Lake City and Seattle before finally settling permanently in Victoria in 1960. Barbara will be remembered as a kind and caring mother, and a very considerate daughter who looked after her parents in their last years of life. She loved animals, and gardens, and the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Canon Andrew Gates in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Wednesday, May 22nd at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Victoria Hospice Society, 1952 Bay Street, Richmond Pavillion, Victoria, BC, V8R 1J8. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019