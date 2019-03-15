VINCENT, Barbara Ann April 8, 1938 - February 28, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear mother, Barbara Ann Vincent. Predeceased by the love of her life, husband, Dennis, her brothers, Don, Bob & Bill; mother, Mary Cathcart, mother-in-law, Violet Vincent & son-in-law, Roger Vincent. She is survived by her sons, Doug (Deb), Ron (Chris), Ray (Karen) & daughter, Colleen; grandchildren, Doug (Krista), Brett, Katie (Dylan), Reno, Emma & Jack; great grandchildren, Sophia, Elisabeth, Livianna and family and dear friends. Barb's life was filled with her loving family, her dedication to her children's sports, her love of curling, golf and, of course, watching her beloved Canucks and the Wisconsin Badgers. The family would like to give a special thank you to her strata family, a very special part of mom's life. Your support and love will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, on April 4, 2019 at 2:00pm. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society, in memory of Dennis Vincent.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019