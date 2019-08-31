Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Anne Cottrell. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering Thom and Barb Obituary

COTTRELL, Barbara Anne (nee Walton) It is with profound sadness that we inform her family, friends, and colleagues that Barbara Anne Walton Cottrell has left us here on earth on August 21, 2019. Barbara was born September 30, 1934 in Victoria, BC where she lost her father, Robert William Walton, at the tender age of three years old. Raised by her mother, Edith Harris, and surrounded by her three wonderful older sisters Barbara grew up to be the kind, loving, sensible, adventurous, and fun-loving woman that we all knew and loved. Mom pursued a nursing career where she excelled and was well respected in this life-long chosen career. The nurses who trained and worked together remained good friends through their whole lives. She married the love of her life, Thomas Manley Cottrell (1933-2018), and very quickly had four sons in succession; then a few years later her youngest son joined the family. This amazing woman cooked, baked, and cleaned up after her brood all the while giving of herself to her profession, her community, and to the rest of her family. Being a navy family they lived coast to coast and Mom was the anchor through it all. Upon retiring and building their dream home in the forest at Qualicum Beach, they enjoyed good health, good friends, good travels and excellent wine. Barb is predeceased by two sisters, and a treasured daughter-in-law. Barb's adoring husband passed last summer and now they are together again. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and devotion of the staff and volunteers at Stanford Care Facility in Parksville, BC. These teams of professionals gave our parents joy and gave us peace of mind. She will be missed. A gathering for remembrance for both Barbara and Thomas will be held on October 12, 2019 at the house that Thom and Barb built. To send a condolence to the family please visit





