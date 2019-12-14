KRUMM, Barbara Anne Barbara passed away peacefully after a long battle with MS, on December 7, 2019 at Mount St. Mary's Care Home in Victoria, BC. She was born December 13, 1958 in Edmonton, Alberta. Barbara will be missed by her husband Gordon, son Andrew (Kristen), daughter Sara (Chris), grandson Brayden, mother Valerie and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to be made in Barbara's memory to the Mount St. Mary Care Hospital 861 Fairfield Rd, Victoria, BC V8V 5A9. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019