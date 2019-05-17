Our beloved Barb died at the age of 78 after a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia. Barb completed a Bachelor of Arts in Library Science at UBC while also working as an officer in the Canadian Air Force Reserves. She was a sporting phenom, being selected to represent Canada in field hockey in 1963. Barb married Tom in 1965 and had 2 children, Tim and Katie. She is now reunited with her beloved Tom and will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Celebration of Life: Friday May 31st, 2:30pm at Windsor Pavilion.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019