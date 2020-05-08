Barbara C. Brown
BROWN, Barbara Cecile, (nee Graves) died quietly at Victoria BC on May 2 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Bill and is survived by her sons David (Barbara) of North Vancouver and Chris of Port Alberni, as well as her grandchildren Jonathan (Kelsey), Cristina and Caleb and her great grand-grandson Elliott. She is also survived by her sisters Norma (Jake) Willoughby of Victoria and Laurie (Ken) Mostowich of Calgary. Her brother, Graham, and sister, Pat predeceased her. No service by request.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
my husband and I are so so so saddened by the loss of Barbara. A beautiful soul with a heart larger than life. She and Bill touched our hearts and were ever so kind to our family. Very very tough to fathom she is gone. Barb, sweet lady, youll never be forgotten. I know your heart yearned for Bill. Now you get to hold him once again, sweet man. I will miss you wholeheartedly.
Lindsy Hall
Friend
