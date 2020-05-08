BROWN, Barbara Cecile, (nee Graves) died quietly at Victoria BC on May 2 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Bill and is survived by her sons David (Barbara) of North Vancouver and Chris of Port Alberni, as well as her grandchildren Jonathan (Kelsey), Cristina and Caleb and her great grand-grandson Elliott. She is also survived by her sisters Norma (Jake) Willoughby of Victoria and Laurie (Ken) Mostowich of Calgary. Her brother, Graham, and sister, Pat predeceased her. No service by request.



