Beloved wife of Carl, eldest daughter of Marsden and Deanna Alexander(d). Mother of three beautiful beloved daughters, Marnie McAughtrie (Kevin), Krista O'Brien (Ray), Sarah de Rham (Laurent), one beloved son Darryl (Beverly), nine grandchildren Chelsea Locke, Courtney and Cassidy Chalk, Connor, Colton and Camryn O'Brien, Grayson, Finley and Sadie de Rham, great granddaughters Bella and Sienna. Predeceased by beloved granddaughter Caitlin Chalk. Special sisters Marion Alexander (Lois), Julie Phillion (John), brothers Bill (Terrie) and Ron (Jan) plus many nieces and nephews, also MANY special friends. Barbara grew up in the Gorge area. She went to school at Craigflower, Colquitz and Esquimalt. Barbara worked at City Hall News (owned by uncle Gordie Perkins) and BC Tel. She volunteered by canvassing for The Cancer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation (25 years), and Mother's March. She called this constructive exercise. Most currently she volunteered at VGH managing the Shopping Cart and working in the Gift Shop. She also sat on the hospital Auxiliary Board. Barb was a faithful follower at Trinity Presbyterian Church and also sat on the board. She loved playing bridge, hiking and gardening and was a keen tennis player and curler. Celebration of Life Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 pm, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2964 Tillicum Road. If wished, please bring one flower to make one big bouquet symbolizing her beautiful life. Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020

