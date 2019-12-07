Barbara E. Adair (1930 - 2019)
ADAIR, Barbara E. (Warnock) Born in Victoria on June 4, 1930 to Robert and Dorothy Warnock. Mom passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with family by her side. Mom will be missed by her daughters, Donna Adair (Rheal), Susan Heuchert (Ron); her granddaughters, Corrina Myles (Andrew), Chelsea Logan; her great-grandsons, Jesse Myles (Julia) and Callan Logan. Mom will also be missed by many cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. A special thanks to Dr. Beatty and the nursing staff at V.G.H. who showed caring and compassion for Mom in her time of need. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
