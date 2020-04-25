Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Elaine Sabiston. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

SABISTON, Barbara Elaine (King) 1937 - 2020 Barb was an artist, nature lover and lifelong learner who appreciated possibilities and always sought to find out more. Born in Victoria, BC, she and her younger sister, Marlene, were surrounded by a loving family that included her mother, grandparents and uncles. Barb was a quiet, bright child who loved books and music, excelling at school and taking piano lessons. She was also fiercely protective of her younger sister and was known to intervene if there was ever a conflict. Her athletic prowess was well known among friends and at school, and every night when the neighborhood kids gathered to play basketball, they all wanted "Killer King" on their team. In 1955 she married and started a family. Over the next few decades that busy family, which grew to include five children, moved frequently across Western Canada. Barb was a fulltime homemaker until the mid-70s, and despite the demands of caring for and re-settling her family six times in 15 years, she was always creating and learning, whether sketching and drawing, writing, sewing (preferring Vogue patterns) or taking classes. When she lived in Saskatoon, she was an active member of Grosvenor Park United Church and contributed to many artistic and creative projects there. Barb also connected with pride to her Indigenous ancestry which greatly influenced her perspectives, beliefs and art. Barb spent time working in retail and in the 1980s found her calling - working with the hearing impaired, becoming an Interpreter and Teacher's Aide. Over the course of 30 years she supported and advocated for many children who were hearing impaired. She held positions with school divisions in Saskatchewan (Saskatoon and Prince Albert), Alberta (Olds) and BC (Langley and Rossland), and every time she moved to take on a job, it was a new adventure. While she missed being close to family, she was motivated by the opportunity to work with new students and support them in their education. Over her life, regardless of circumstances, she was resolute in her commitment to her art. Her home was her sanctuary wherever she lived, and she was always working on numerous art projects, exploring new mediums, developing techniques and learning all she could, right up to the time of her death. Her love of new places took her on holidays to Scotland and Denmark several times and in recent years, Toronto and Montreal as well. She loved to hear about the trips others took and kept her own passport up to date…just in case. After she retired, she returned to Victoria where she lived until her sudden and unexpected passing at home. She led an inspired life, on her own terms and among the things she loved the most - her art, books and music. Even as an octogenarian, she was always learning and staying technologically connected or creating on one of her many electronic devices. She was so very proud of her family and the greatest gift she could receive was to spend one-on-one time with any of them. Barb/Mom/Gran B, your legacy lives on in your children: Bud (Carol), Rick (Claire), Sheryl Fox (Vic), Lisa Larsen (Reid), Marnie Storey (Graham), 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and your sister, Marlene. Barb's signature on her emails were always changing, inspired with a quote related to something or someone she had connected with along her journey. "The secret to living well and longer is: eat half, walk double, laugh triple and love without measure..." ~Tibetan proverb A Celebration of Barb's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at







