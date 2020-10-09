STANCIL, Barbara Elaine It is with great sadness that we announce Barbara passed away peacefully on October 3rd, 2020 at Gorge Road Hospital Waterview Unit which has been her home since June, 2013. Barbara was born in Victoria on June 25th, 1941 and spent her entire life in the Victoria area, other than a few years where she decamped to the wilds of Sooke. Barbara was predeceased by her loving parents, Lillian and Robert Stancil; uncles George, Victor and William; aunts Dorothy Grexton, Phyllis Exton and Joyce Lofthouse; cousins Brian and Diane. Barbara is survived by aunt Mabel Stenseth of Duncan, and uncle Raymond Grexton of Victoria, as well as numerous cousins and many good friends who loved and adored her and will mourn her loss. Barbara led a busy life before her health slowed her down. Barbara had a career in housekeeping at St. Joseph's Hospital, Victoria General Hospital and other departments and areas of the hospital until retiring in October of 1998. Barbara loved bowling (Mayfair Lanes), doing crafts and teaching others crafting and of course animals, all creatures big and small. She was known to have dog treats in her cupboard for any of her furry friends that came to the hospital to visit her. Barbara will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank the staff at the Gorge Road Hospital, Waterview Unit for their wonderful care and devotion to Barbara these past 7 years. A private family service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, followed by interment at Hatley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BCSPCA, 3150 Napier Lane, Victoria, B.C., V8T 4V5 in Barbara's memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com