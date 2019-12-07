Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Evelyn John. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

JOHN, Barbara Evelyn Barbara Evelyn John passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Barbara was 96 years old. She is survived by her son, Ross Haggart, her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Haggart, and her grandson, Kyle Haggart. Barbara was born in Montreal. Her parents were James Joslin Walker and Mavis Aurelia Walker. Her sister, Aurelia Phillips-Wolley predeceased her. Her lifetime enjoyment of skiing and the outdoors began in the mountains of Quebec. She also loved golf and badminton. During World War II, Barbara served in the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service (WRCNS) - known as the WRENS. In her role as secretary and administrative support, she travelled around North America and was seconded to Washington DC. She was married first to Stan Ross Haggart and brought up their son, Ross Haggart, in West Vancouver. Stan had a trucking company and Barbara worked as a school secretary. When Stan passed away, Barbara continued to work as a school secretary. In 1973, she remarried Thomas Joe John and moved to Campbell River where she ran a motel while Joe managed his logging operations. Joe and Barbara eventually moved to Cortes Island where they lived on the waterfront and had a boat in which they travelled around the Gulf Islands and went to Alaska and back. Barbara helped Joe run the TJ John logging company for many years. She continued to enjoy skiing and loved golf. She also enjoyed her beloved dog, Nellie. Joe and Barbara retired to Sidney BC. Joe passed away in November, 2018. Since 2016, Barbara has lived at the Sidney All Care residential home where she received exemplary care and kindness from the staff. She will be missed.







