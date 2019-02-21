Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Gail JOHNSON. View Sign

It is with deep sadness that we announce that on February 14, 2019 our beloved mother, Barbara Gail Johnson, passed away at the age of 78.



Gail was born in Victoria, B.C. on May 16, 1940 to George and Mary Girton. Although her father was a butcher, friends and family will always remember Gail's passion for cooking and baking for others.



Raising children on their hobby farm in Royal Oak was the start of Gail's amazing life with husband George. Gail did a variety of jobs over the years: secretary and window glazer while living in Victoria, and then after moving to Black Creek, she managed the Saratoga Beach Resort, started up her dearly loved Grey Mouse Tea Room/Bed & Breakfast, and ending her work life as entertainment organizer for the residents of St. Joseph's extended care unit. She was also a volunteer with Lions Club International.



Gail's life was her family. She was survived by her husband George of 61 years, sons Rick (Colleen), Rod, Joe (Susan), daughter Shannon (Doug), grandchildren Micheal (Kristi), Brandi (Jason), Tessa, Alexis and great-grandchildren Liam, Emma and Ashton, her sisters, Jean and Margaret as well as many lifelong friends.



Gail often quoted, "Life is like a book and it's not about how many pages you have, but on how good was the read". Gail's book was definitely a good read. She filled her book of life with friendship, love, adventures and laughter. Occasionally, Gail's book contained heartache and hardship but it was in each of these circumstances that her true character shone through. She will be remembered as a strong, caring and generous person. She has provided her family with fabulous memories and we will cherish them forever. She leaves with us the importance of love, family and tradition.



A celebration of her life will be held later this spring, where we will gather to honour a remarkable woman who taught us strength, courage and love.

